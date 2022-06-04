Americans struggle with the high cost of living amid record inflation

It's clear that the realities many Americans face are vastly different from some of the economic indicators on paper. The burden of record-high inflation has continued to push the limits for people across the country. We hear from people who have been grappling with a higher cost of living, and Geoff Bennett speaks with NPR business correspondent David Gura about the health of the U.S. economy.

