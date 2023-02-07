The state of our union, in 6 charts

Before President Joe Biden gives his 2023 State of the Union speech tonight, what does data show about the past year and where the country stands?

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S, March 1, 2022. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS Where Biden stands President Biden’s approval rating sat at 41 percent at the end of 2021. A year later, at the end of 2022, it had reached 43 percent, according to PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist polls. Nearly two-thirds of Americans also feel that the state of the union is not very strong or not strong at all, according to a recent Marist poll.

Biden used his 2022 address to lay out his top concerns and priorities, including responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, revitalizing American infrastructure and combating COVID-19. This year, Biden is expected to tout accomplishments like the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and the improving economic indicators (inflation rate down, jobs numbers up) as he prepares to run for reelection. He may also call for greater bipartisanship as he confronts a combative GOP-led House.

WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address

When we look back at many of these key data points, the overall picture may offer more of a national portrait than a presidential report card. Though Biden and his administration can craft policy and executive actions to address many issues, there are many others that neither the president nor Congress can do much about, such as controlling gas prices.

Here are some ways America has changed — or stayed the same — over the last year.