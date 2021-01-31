Healthcare, inequality: Why governments will be key to global recovery

Hari Sreenivasan:

Last week, the International Monetary Fund projected that the increase of COVID-19 vaccines would help fuel a global economic recovery in 2021. Long before the coronavirus outbreak, there were already structural economic fractures across the globe that have added to the economic fallout from the pandemic.

For a look at the risks and potential for resilience, I recently spoke with Dambisa Moyo, global economist and author of the book "Edge of Chaos: Why Democracy is Failing to Deliver Economic Growth And How to Fix It."

Miss Moyo, when we look around the world, it seems that COVID has laid bare some of the existing inequalities that in a way we've chosen to avoid. What is our potential here as we recover out of this pandemic?