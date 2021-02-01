WATCH LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing

The White House COVID-19 response team is expected to hold a news briefing Monday as the administration works to speed up vaccine administration.

The briefing is expected to begin at 11 a.m. EST. Watch in the video player above.

The Biden Administration said it won’t need any new coronavirus vaccines approved by the FDA to fulfill its plan to purchase 200 million additional doses by the summer.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said while it’s a “positive step” for additional vaccines to receive FDA approval, the administration will rely solely on Moderna and Pfizer for its new purchases.

Johnson & Johnson announced Friday its single-dose coronavirus vaccine was effective, though at a lower rate than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The company is seeking emergency-use authorization from the FDA.

Psaki says the Biden administration would “rely on our health and medical experts to advise” on additional vaccines.