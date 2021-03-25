WATCH LIVE: Public health officials testify about addressing health disparities during COVID-19

A Senate committee will examine the nation’s COVID-19 response through the lens of health disparities on Thursday.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions will hear from witnesses from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Seattle Indian Health Board, Center for American Progress and Atrium Health.

More than 541,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and there have been about 30 million cases nationwide. So far, only 14 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

This story is developing and will be updated.

