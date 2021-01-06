WATCH: Raphael Warnock speaks on Georgia Senate runoff

Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock has given what amounts to a victory speech, saying he was honored by the faith that voters had shown in him and promising to work for all Georgians.

The Georgia runoff was too early to call on Wednesday. But Warnock, appearing on video after midnight, expressed optimism, saying he had “proved that with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible.”

Warnock was challenging Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who acknowledged earlier Wednesday that “we’ve got some work to do here” in the race. It was one of two Georgia runoff elections that would determine control of the U.S. Senate. The other featured Democrat Jon Ossoff going up against Republican David Perdue.

Warnock spoke in front of a bookshelf with a sign that said “Thank you Georgia” and in his speech shared parts of his biography, including his childhood in public housing. He said, “May my story be an inspiration to some young person who is trying to grasp and grab hold of the American dream.

