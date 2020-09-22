WATCH: ‘We should honor’ Ginsburg’s ‘dying wish’ to not fill her seat until after the election, Schumer says

As tributes poured in for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with vigils and flowers at the court’s steps, the Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, said that “we should honor her dying wish,” which was that her seat not be filled until the man who wins the presidential election is installed, in January. But that seemed no longer an option.

Democrats vow a tough fight, but need four GOP defections to block a Supreme Court nominee from consideration.

So far, two Republicans have said they oppose taking up a nomination at this time, but no others have stated they would do so yet. Under Senate rules, Vice President Mike Pence can break a tie vote.

Confirmation hearings could start in early October. Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, who faces his own tough re-election in South Carolina, said he’s confident his panel has time to consider Trump’s pick and send it to full Senate “before Election Day.”