WATCH LIVE: Sen. Durbin holds news briefing with families of those killed in Buffalo mass shooting

Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., will hold a news briefing Tuesday with families of the victims of the May 14 racist supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York.

The briefing is expected to begin at 12:15 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

On Thursday, the shooter pleaded not guilty to a domestic terrorism charge, as well as other charges.

The domestic terrorism charge — Domestic Acts of Terrorism Motivated by Hate in the First Degree — accuses him of killing “because of the perceived race and/or color” of his victims.

“This man was motivated by hate against people he never met for no reason other than the color of their skin,” said Buffalo lawyer John Elmore, who represents the families of victims Katherine “Kat” Massey, 72, and Andre Mackniel, 53. Elmore said he hoped for a conviction on every count.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed the domestic terrorism hate crime law in August 2019, in the wake of a mass shooting targeting Mexicans at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. The measure, dubbed the “Josef Neumann Hate Crimes Domestic Terrorism Act” after an attack at a rabbi’s home in Munsey, New York, was signed into law on April 3, 2020, and took effect Nov. 1, 2020.

The law expanded on a previous domestic terrorism statute passed after the 9/11 terrorist attack that was largely envisioned as a way to go after international extremism.

Federal authorities also are investigating the possibility of hate crime charges against the shooter, who apparently detailed his plans and his racist motivation in hundreds of pages of writings he posted online shortly before the shooting.