Why doctors are calling gun violence in the U.S. an epidemic

John Yang:

Many health care providers say gun violence as a public health issue.

After the NRA said physicians should stay in their lane, dozens responded with stories about treating gunshot victims with the hashtag #ThisIsOurLane.

One of them is Dr. Joseph Sakran, a trauma surgeon at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, and himself a survivor of a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Dr. Sakran, thanks so much for being with us.

So much attention comes to gun violence after horrific events, like Buffalo and Uvalde. But talk to us about the routine results of gun violence that you see in your emergency room.