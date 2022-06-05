Examining the warning signs of online extremism targeting young people

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Kaisha Young
Kaisha Young
Leave your feedback
After the racist rampage that killed 10 Black people in Buffalo last month, the shooter admitted he had been radicalized online. As young people spend more time in virtual networks, parents and guardians are looking for ways to keep them safe. Cynthia Miller-Idriss, director of research at American University's Polarization and Extremism Research Innovation Lab, joins Ali Rogin to discuss.
Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: