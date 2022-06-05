Examining the warning signs of online extremism targeting young people

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

By —

Kaisha Young

Audio

After the racist rampage that killed 10 Black people in Buffalo last month, the shooter admitted he had been radicalized online. As young people spend more time in virtual networks, parents and guardians are looking for ways to keep them safe. Cynthia Miller-Idriss, director of research at American University's Polarization and Extremism Research Innovation Lab, joins Ali Rogin to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

By —

Kaisha Young

Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: