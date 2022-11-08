WATCH LIVE: Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks on election night

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who’s locked in a tight race to maintain his seat against former NFL player and Republican candidate Herschel Walker, may address his supporters Tuesday night as votes are counted.

Warnock may speak Tuesday evening. Watch the event live in the player above.

Warnock, who is also the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, had spent much of his campaign highlighting his Senate record and avoiding personal attacks. But Warnock has gone on the offensive against Walker in recent weeks.

“This is a man who lies about the most basic facts of his life,” Warnock said over the weekend, adding, “Herschel Walker is not ready [to be a senator]. He’s not ready. Not only is he not ready. He’s not fit.”

To win statewide office in Georgia, candidates must win a majority of votes. If Warnock and Walker fall below that threshold, the race would go to a runoff.

The Associated Press reported that more than 2.5 million Georgia voters have cast early ballots, a higher number than in the 2018 midterms.

This is a developing story and will be updated.