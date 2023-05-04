WATCH LIVE: Senate Budget Committee discusses House GOP debt ceiling bill

The Senate Budget committee will hold a hearing on Thursday to discuss the debt ceiling and a budget bill passed by House Republicans.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., are at an impasse on lifting the government’s borrowing authority. The president has called for a clean increase to the $31.4 trillion cap, while McCarthy and GOP lawmakers are demanding spending cuts in return and passed a bill with $4.8 trillion in deficit savings over 10 years last week.

McCarthy has called on Biden to engage in talks. But as recently as shortly after noon on Monday, the president said in a speech that the GOP congressional leader needed to first make a commitment that the U.S. government would not default. House Republicans passed a bill last week that would cleave discretionary spending over the next decade in return for increasing the debt limit by $1.5 trillion or until March 31, 2024, possibly setting up another showdown going into that year’s presidential election.

The stalemate started to breakdown Monday afternoon after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned in a letter that “we will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government’s obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that time.”

Economists have sounded the alarm about a financial catastrophe if the government of the world’s largest economy is unable to pay its bills. A default could plunge the U.S. and other nations into severe recessions, all while cracking America’s financial credibility in ways that could make a recovery difficult.

McCarthy made no reference to the outreach from Biden, but insisted Monday after Treasury’s update that “the clock is ticking.”

“House Republicans did their job and passed a responsible bill that raises the debt ceiling, avoids default, and tackles reckless spending,” McCarthy said in a statement. “The Senate and the President need to get to work — and soon.”

It’s still unclear how the president and Congress can resolve the matter, yet Democratic leaders want to decouple the debt limit from the budget process.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., quickly seized on Yellen’s letter as a reason to address the debt cap and settle differences over spending “as part of our annual budget process, which is currently underway,”

“It’s time to put aside partisan interests and do what is right and necessary for the American people to avoid a first-ever U.S. government default that crashes the stock market, raises costs on families and jeopardizes retirement savings,” the lawmakers said in a statement.

Late Monday, Schumer began the Senate process for consideration of both a clean debt ceiling bill, which would suspend the limit for two years, as well as the House Republican package that his office said could be used for future budget negotiations.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said that, like it or not, the precedent for negotiating a debt ceiling increase was set during the Obama presidency, noting that “when we have a divided government, that’s what happens, so sit down, get a deal done and don’t scare the pants off the people of America.”