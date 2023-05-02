Debt ceiling negotiations become urgent as Treasury says the U.S. could hit limit in weeks

Lisa Desjardins:

It's going to be a test, as it has been, I think, in the last few weeks for House Republicans.

Right now, they also are not changing their strategy. I will report that we know Speaker McCarthy and also Republican Leader McConnell do plan to go to that meeting on May 9. They will both be there. But House Republicans insist they will not back a clean — so-called clean debt ceiling bill. That's the only thing the president says he will accept, hence our major problem here.

In addition to that, Amna, we have some very particular dynamics in the House of Representatives, our viewer familiar with some of these. I want to look at what we're facing here.

In the House of Representatives, Speaker McCarthy has just a four-vote majority. In addition, as part of the deal to become speaker, he agreed to a rule that allows any member to force a vote on his own removal. So, in other words, a clean debt bill, should it come down to it if McCarthy even feels that's the right thing to do, politically, would be suicide for him.

So McCarthy needs something here to appease his base. On the one hand, one piece of, I think, pragmatic good news from Republicans is, I don't hear any Republicans saying, what's the big deal? We're not worried about the debt ceiling.

They say they are worried about it. They don't want to risk default. On the other hand, their base is fired up about what they see as just a tidal wave of red ink, and they think this is a do-or-die moment to try and get spending cuts.