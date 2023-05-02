5 things to know about the debt ceiling crunch

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins
It’s go time.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen now has pinpointed the deadline by which the nation must raise its debt ceiling — its borrowing limit — or face a potentially catastrophic financial crisis.
And it is soon. Early June and possibly June 1, Yellen wrote in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
A great many words will be said in the coming days about what should happen now. Here we want to use as few words as possible to simply lay out the dynamics and options ahead.
They are enormous.
Margins are incredibly close in both chambers. And that means individual players will have outsized influence.
First, the House. Currently, there are 222 Republicans and 213 Democrats.
Now, the Senate. Currently, there are 48 Democrats and 3 independents who voted with Democrats to organize the Senate (Sens. Angus King, Bernie Sanders, Kyrsten Sinema) and 49 Republicans. But remember: Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein remains out indefinitely, recovering from complications of shingles.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
