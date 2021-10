The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee is holding a hearing to discuss possible updates to the General Mining Act of 1872, which

regulates mining of some mineral resources on federal public domain lands.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., chairman of the committee, and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member, will deliver opening remarks.

