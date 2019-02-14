WATCH LIVE: Senate confirmation vote on William Barr, Trump’s pick for attorney general

The Senate is expected to vote today on the confirmation of William Barr, President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general.

The vote is expected to take place at 12:30 p.m. ET today. Watch it in the player above.

Barr previously served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush. Barr’s Senate confirmation hearings last month focused on his views on the special counsel Russia investigation. Barr said at the hearings that he would allow the investigation to be completed.

When asked by Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., whether he would follow an order, if given one, to fire special counsel Robert Mueller without justification, Barr said he “would not carry out that instruction.”

“I will not be bullied into doing anything that’s wrong. By anybody, whether it’s editorial boards, Congress or the president,” he said.

