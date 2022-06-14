WATCH LIVE: Senate Energy Committee hearing to examine solutions to extreme drought in the West

The Senate Energy Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday morning to examine solutions to extreme drought in the West, which is contributing to more intense and frequent fires.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

READ MORE: Californians could see mandatory water cuts amid continuing drought

Wildfires broke out early this spring in multiple states in the Western U.S., where climate change and an enduring drought are fanning the frequency and intensity of forest and grassland fires. A springtime fire outside Flagstaff destroyed more than two dozen homes. Most of the residents who evacuated then are out of their homes again because of this latest wildfire.

The number of square miles burned so far this year is more than double the 10-year national average, and states like New Mexico have already set records with devastating blazes that destroyed hundreds of homes while causing environmental damage that is expected to affect water supplies.

Nationally, more than 6,200 wildland firefighters are battling nearly three dozen uncontained fires that had charred over 1 million acres (4,408 square kilometers), according to the National Interagency Fire Center.