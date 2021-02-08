WATCH LIVE: Senate expected to vote on nomination of Denis McDonough to be VA secretary

The Senate is expected to vote on Biden’s nomination of former Obama White House chief of staff Denis McDonough as Veterans Affairs secretary on Monday.

Prior to being Obama’s chief of staff from 2013-2017, he served in several national security roles in the administration, including deputy national security adviser.

If he’s confirmed by the Senate, McDonough would be the second VA Secretary with no military experience, a point of contention for some veterans’ groups.