WATCH LIVE: Senate expected to vote on nomination of Miguel Cardona to be education secretary

The Senate is expected to vote on President Joe Biden’s pick for education secretary, Miguel Cardona, on Monday.

The 45-year-old Cardona became Connecticut’s state education chief in 2019 after spending years as a teacher and administrator in the public school district in Meriden, Connecticut.

This story is developing and will be updated.

