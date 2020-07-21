What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Courtney Vinopal
WATCH LIVE: Doctors testify on COVID-19 racial disparities among seniors

Politics

The U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging will hold a hearing July 21 on racial health disparities among seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hearing is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

The coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately affected communities of color. Black people in the U.S. are 2.5 times as likely to die from COVID-19 as white people, and Native American and Latinos are also dying at higher rates, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

These disparities in COVID-19 deaths exist across all age groups, especially among middle-aged people, according to analysis of CDC data by the Brookings Institution. In a June 16 report the think tank found that the age-adjusted COVID-19 death rate for Black people is 3.6 times that for white people, and the age-adjusted death rate for Latino people is 2.5 times that for white people.

Courtney Vinopal is a general assignment reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

