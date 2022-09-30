WATCH LIVE: South Carolina Gov. McMaster gives briefing on state preparations for Hurricane Ian

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster gives a briefing on Friday on the state’s preparations for Hurricane Ian.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

A revived Hurricane Ian is bearing down on South Carolina’s coast and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods.

In a press briefing on Thursday, McMaster said the storm is expected to bring massive amounts of water to Charleston, especially around noon on Friday when high tide comes to the area.

“So we know there’s going to be water, a lot of water in Charleston at noon,” he said in a news briefing on Thursday.

With South Carolina’s coast under a hurricane warning, shopkeepers sandbagged storefronts in flood-prone areas and a steady stream of vehicles left Charleston for higher ground.

McMaster urged residents to take the storm, and official sources, seriously.

“We know what’s coming. Oh, so we, there’s a little bit of wiggle room and exactly how strong the rains and how strong the wind will be. But the biggest variable is, is human reaction. Is people failing to take the necessary precautions. That’s the real danger that we have is human error.”

Earlier, the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, leaving people trapped in flooded homes and causing at least four deaths.