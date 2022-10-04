WATCH LIVE: State Department holds briefing amid Ukraine war developments

State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel will hold a news briefing Tuesday, following a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to Ukrainian areas it illegally annexed last week.

The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above.

Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Tuesday, following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as illegal and fraudulent.

Responding to the annexation move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has formally ruled out talks with Russia. Zelenskyy’s decree released Tuesday declares that holding negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin has become impossible after his decision to take over the four regions of Ukraine.

The Kremlin responded to the Ukrainian president’s decree by saying that it will wait for Ukraine to agree to sit down for talks on ending the conflict, noting that it may not happen until a new Ukrainian president takes office.

“We will wait for the incumbent president to change his position or wait for a future Ukrainian president who would revise his stand in the interests of the Ukrainian people,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.