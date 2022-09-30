Ukrainian artists who cannot return home form new community in U.S.

The humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine extends far beyond its borders. Days before the war started in February, two Ukrainian artists boarded a plane for Tennessee to exhibit their work and teach workshops. Seven months later, they are still unable to return home. WTCI PBS in Chattanooga tells the resilient couple's story and the support they’ve received halfway around the world.

