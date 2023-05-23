WATCH LIVE: State Department holds briefing amid UN calls for drought aid for Horn of Africa

The State Department will hold its daily news briefing Tuesday as the United Nations asks for urgent drought aid for the Horn of Africa.

The event is scheduled to start at 1:15 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing live in the player above.

The U.N. says the region is facing the worst drought in 40 years, with more than 43.3 million people in need of assistance in Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya, and more than half of those lacking access to sufficient food, according to the U.N.

The International Rescue Committee said that until now the appeals have received less than a quarter of the donations they need.

“Efforts to combat food insecurity need to be urgently scaled up across a wider group of governments, international financial institutions and climate actors,” said the IRC’s chief executive, David Miliband.

The U.N on Wednesday is convening a high-level pledging event at its headquarters in New York, where member states and partners will be encouraged to commit financial support to the Horn of Africa crisis.

Humanitarian organizations say time is running out as affected communities have gone for months with little or no food.

“It’s beyond urgent. … We have averted famine before, and we can do it again. … People are already dying and there’s no time for declarations,” Deepmala Mahla, CARE International’s vice president for humanitarian affairs. told The Associated Press.