WATCH LIVE: State Department holds news briefing after Russia launches ‘exceptional’ attack on Kyiv

State Department spokesman Vedant Patel will hold a news briefing on Tuesday after Russia launched an ‘exceptional’ attack on Kyiv.

Ukrainian air defenses, bolstered by sophisticated Western-supplied systems, thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv early Tuesday, shooting down all 18 missiles aimed at the capital, officials said.

The bombardment included six Russian “Kinzhal” aero-ballistic hypersonic missiles — the most fired in a single attack in the war so far — according to air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly touted the “Kinzhals” as a key strategic competitive advantage of Russia, difficult to detect and intercept because of their hypersonic speed and other characteristics. If confirmed, Ukraine’s ability to shoot down all six fired on Tuesday appeared to mark another blow to his war efforts and shows the increasing effectiveness of Kyiv’s air defenses.

Ihnat said Russia fired the “Kinzhals” from MiG-31K warplanes, along with nine cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and three S-400 cruise missiles launched from the ground.

Loud explosions boomed over Kyiv in the major nighttime attack apparently aimed at overwhelming Ukraine’s air defenses. Kyiv’s mayor reported three people were wounded.

The barrage came as European leaders sought new ways to punish Russia for the war and a Chinese envoy sought traction for Beijing’s peace proposal, which so far appears to have made little impression on the warring sides. It also came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned home from a whirlwind European tour to seek more military aid.

The overnight attack on Kyiv was “exceptional in its density — the maximum number of attacking missiles in the shortest period of time,” said Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration.