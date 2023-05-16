News Wrap: Russia fires new missile barrage at Kyiv

In our news wrap Tuesday, Russia fired a new missile barrage at Ukraine's capital overnight, airstrikes and explosions escalated in Sudan as the army defended bases from a paramilitary group, the European Union adopted rules to regulate products that fuel deforestation and U.S. bank executives were called to account for the salaries and bonuses they earned before their own institutions collapsed.

