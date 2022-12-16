WATCH LIVE: State Department holds news briefing following conclusion of U.S.-Africa summit

State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel holds a news briefing on Friday following the conclusion of the US-Africa summit in Washington.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said the United States will not “will not dictate Africa’s choices.

Blinken was speaking to reporters at the end of the three-day U.S. – Africa Leaders Summit in Washington.

The Biden administration used the summit — a follow-up to one held in 2014 by Barack Obama — as the latest part of a charm offensive with leaders of African nations.

The administration is looking to strengthen relations with those nations as China has surpassed the U.S. in trade with Africa and is aiming to grow its military presence.

The continent is crucial to global powers because of its rapidly growing population, significant natural resources and sizable voting bloc in the United Nations.

Some leaders who took part in summit made clear they want the Biden administration to steer away from forcing them to choose between the U.S. and its global competitors when it comes to trade matters.

Biden on Thursday formally announced that he supports the African Union becoming a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations.

He also announced plans to spend $2 billion to help bolster food security on the continent and $165 million to help African nations carry out peaceful and transparent elections next year.

Those announcements came after Biden this week detailed his administration’s commitment to spend $55 billion on government programming in Africa over the next three years, over and above the billions that American private companies would invest.