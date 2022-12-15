Indo-Pacific Commander discusses rising tensions with China, future of the region

Judy Woodruff:

The U.S. government labels the People's Republic of China, or PRC, as one of its greatest challenges, even more so now as Beijing flexes its military prowess with an unprecedented buildup.

The U.S. military command responsible for China, North Korea, the entire Pacific and all the way to the border with India is known as the Indo-Pacific Command.

Nick Schifrin traveled to Hawaii to meet its commander.