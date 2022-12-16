CIA Director Bill Burns on war in Ukraine, intelligence challenges posed by China

Judy Woodruff:

Bill Burns has been a career diplomat, a pillar of the State Department for decades, rising to the number two job, deputy secretary, in President Obama's second term. He's been ambassador to Russia and was instrumental in setting up the Iran nuclear deal.

But, for much of the past two years, he's worn a different hat for President Biden, director of the CIA. It was a change of venue and a scene for him, but not of the mission, as he sees it. And with a world full of direct and urgent challenges, these are not quiet days at the CIA.

I met Director Burns this morning at the sprawling CIA headquarters in Northern Virginia for a rare interview.

Director Bill Burns, thank you very much for talking with us.

You have been in this job for the last two years. As you reflect on it, is this country safer, more secure, do you think, than when you took office or not?