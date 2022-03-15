WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesman Ned Price gives news briefing as Ukraine crisis continues

State Department spokesman Ned Price is expected to give a news briefing on Tuesday as the Ukraine crisis continues.

The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Watch Price’s remarks in the player above.

Yesterday, as President Joe Biden’s national security adviser warned a top Chinese official in Rome about China’s support for Russia in the Ukrainian invasion, the U.S. State Department did the same thing from Washington.

“We are watching very closely the extent to which the PRC (People’s Republic of China) or any other country for that matter, provides any form of support,” said Price.

“Whether that’s material support, whether that’s economic support, whether that’s financial support to Russia, any such support from anywhere in the world would be of great concern to us,” Price said.

The U.S. reaction came as the Kremlin denied reports it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

U.S. adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi met in Rome, with the Biden administration increasingly concerned that China is using the Ukraine war to advance Beijing’s long-term interest in its competition with the United States.

Sullivan was seeking clarity on Beijing’s posture and was warning the Chinese anew that assistance for Russia – including helping it avert sanctions imposed by the U.S. and Western allies – would be costly for them.

Meanwhile, two administration officials said the U.S. had determined that China had signaled to Russia that it would be willing to provide both military support for the campaign in Ukraine and financial backing to help stave off the impact of severe sanctions imposed by the West. The officials said that assessment had been relayed to Western and Asian allies and partners earlier Monday.

The prospect of China offering Russia financial help is one of several concerns for Biden. A U.S. official said that in recent days, Russia has requested support from China, including military equipment, to press forward in its ongoing war with Ukraine. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, did not provide details on the scope of the request.

On Monday, Price also repeated the State Department’s recent message to Americans living, working or visiting Russia.

“We urge U.S. citizens to depart Russia now,” he said.