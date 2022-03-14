Russian attacks expand in Ukraine, worsening civilian suffering

Jane Ferguson:

Well, people here have been living through just 19 days of this war, but that's an incredible amount of time whenever you think about how — and many experts thought that this city would fall within a couple of days.

So, when we talk to people here — and it's not easy to talk to people in the street, because the streets are often abandoned. But when you talk to the people who make it out of the areas, who have been evacuated from certain areas, to basically be removed from the shelling, they tell us that, essentially, they have been hiding in their basements, that life has been hell for 19 days, that they have been desperate — desperately hoping that they would be able to hold out even longer.

But it's worth pointing out that, even though, as we have said in these reports, the Russian military haven't been progressing and advancing, they don't need to advance to make life here hellish for the Ukrainian people, because of the heavy artillery fire.

And we saw that today. We could hear all around the outskirts of town incredibly intense artillery fire. We tried to get out to some of those areas where the humanitarian corridors were bringing people in. And it was simply not possible.

And that has been a daily occurrence, tell — the rescue efforts — professionals here tell us. But what we have also seen in the city are volunteers in the street cooking food, food for the soldiers, food for the workers working in hospitals, food for those driving back and forth from the front line.

We have also seen more images of the Molotov cocktails that people have prepared right by checkpoints all along the roads and on the main thoroughfares into the city. So, although people here are celebrating the fact that the Russians have not advanced yet, they're very much so prepared.

When you drive around the city, you can see just how prepared it is in defensive positions.