WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesman Ned Price holds news briefing

State Department spokesman Ned Price is expected to hold a news briefing on Thursday a day after Syria denied it is holding U.S. journalist Austin Tice despite accusations from the Biden administration.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that Damascus “denies it had kidnapped or is holding any American citizen” in its territories. Biden’s comments last week came in a statement released by the White House to mark the 10th anniversary of Tice’s abduction, which took place when he was in Syria covering its conflict.

The remarks were the clearest indication so far that the U.S. is certain Tice is being held by the government of President Bashar Assad.

