News Wrap: Cease-fire takes effect in Gaza after days of violent conflict

In our news wrap Sunday, a cease-fire in Gaza has gone into effect after days of Israeli strikes and militant counterattacks, the U.S. Senate passed a sprawling bill to fight climate change and lower healthcare costs, Biden cleared from isolation at the White House after a second negative COVID test, and China carried out military drills near Taiwan for the fourth day in a row.
