WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesman Ned Price holds news briefing amid ongoing crisis in Ukraine

Politics

State Department spokesman Ned Price is expected to hold a news briefing on Monday amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

