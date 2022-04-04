WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesman Ned Price holds news briefing amid ongoing crisis in Ukraine

News Desk
News Desk
Leave your feedback
State Department spokesman Ned Price is expected to hold a news briefing on Monday amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By:
World
Apr 03