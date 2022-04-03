Ukraine accuses Russia of genocide as retreat outside Kyiv leaves ‘trail of death’

Ukrainian prosecutors investigating possible Russian war crimes say they have found 410 bodies in the towns surrounding Kyiv. Meanwhile, Moscow continues to deny the military is killing civilians. But as Russian troops pull back from those areas they are scorching the earth behind them. Correspondent Ali Rogin reports and Simon Ostrovsky joins Geoff Bennett with more from on the ground in Ukraine.

