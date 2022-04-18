WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds news briefing

State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds a news briefing on Monday as Russia prepares for another assault in eastern Ukraine.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Russian forces launched missile attacks on the western city of Lviv and pounded a multitude of other targets across Ukraine on Monday in what appeared to be an intensified bid to grind down the country’s defenses ahead of an all-out assault on the east.

At least seven people were reported killed in Lviv, where plumes of black smoke rose over a city that has seen only sporadic attacks during almost two months of war and has become a haven for civilians fleeing the fighting elsewhere. To the Kremlin’s increasing anger, Lviv has also become a major gateway for NATO-supplied weapons and foreign fighters joining the Ukrainian cause.

The attacks came as Russia continued building up troops and artillery in the east and the south for the expected start of a new ground offensive in the Donbas, Ukraine’s mostly Russian-speaking industrial heartland.

In other developments, a few thousand Ukrainian troops, by Russia’s estimate, remained holed up at a mammoth steel mill in Mariupol, the last known pocket of resistance in the devastated southern port city after seven weeks of bombardment.