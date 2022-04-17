News Wrap: Passover, Easter and Ramadan celebrated in a rare religious convergence

Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Sunday, Judaism’s Passover, Christianity’s Easter and Islam’s holy month of Ramadan are all being celebrated this weekend in a rare religious convergence, 17 Palestinians were injured during ongoing clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem’s Old City, three mass shootings took place across the U.S. in less than a day, and the Avian flu is detected in at least 27 states.
