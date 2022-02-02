WATCH LIVE: State Dept. spokesperson Ned Price hold news briefing

State Dept. spokesperson Ned Price hold news briefing on Wednesday as tensions with Russia over Ukraine continue.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Watch in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
State Dept. spokesperson Ned Price hold news briefing on Wednesday as tensions with Russia over Ukraine continue.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Watch in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.