The Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, also known as the U.S. Helsinki Commission, will hold a hearing on Wednesday on “Russia’s assault on Ukraine”.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Speakers at the hearing include Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Fiona Hill, Center for European Policy Analysis Pershing Chair Ben Hodges and U.S. Institute of Peace Vice President William Taylor.

This is a developing story and will be updated.