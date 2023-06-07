WATCH LIVE: Statue of Willa Cather, Pulitzer Prize-winning author, unveiled at U.S. Capitol

An American literary giant will join Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, as a new sculpture depicting Willa Cather is unveiled.

The unveiling is scheduled to take place at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Watch live in our player above.

The 20th century author will represent the state of Nebraska, where she grew up. Her novels include “Oh, Pioneers!” and “My Ántonia.”

The PBS NewsHour profiled the artist behind the new statue, Littleton Alston, last year.

This story is developing and will be updated.