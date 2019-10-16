WATCH LIVE: Study group gives recommendations for U.S. policy in Syria

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

The House plans to vote Wednesday on a bipartisan resolution opposing President Donald Trump’s withdrawal of American troops from northeastern Syria.

A House subcommittee hearing featuring testimony from a study group on U.S. policy in Syria begins at 2 p.m. ET. Watch live in the video player above.

The measure underscores an overwhelming congressional consensus that Trump’s decision has damaged U.S. interests in the region and helped adversaries, including the Islamic State, Russia and Iran.

The resolution says Congress opposes the U.S. troop pullback. The withdrawal prompted Turkey’s attacks on Syrian Kurds, who’d been the top U.S. ally in the region against Islamic State fighters.

An identical bipartisan measure is being introduced in the Senate.

The measure says Turkey should halt military actions in Syria and says the U.S. should send humanitarian aid to the embattled Kurds. It also calls on Trump to produce “a clear and specific plan for the enduring defeat” of the Islamic State.

Meanwhile, a House foreign affairs subcommittee on Wednesday is scheduled to hear from a study group on recommendation for U.S. policy on Syria.

