WATCH LIVE: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. What happens now?

The Supreme Court of the United States on June 24 ruled that a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy is constitutional.



The opinion effectively ends constitutional protections for abortion that were decided nearly 50 years ago in the Roe v. Wade case.

The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.

It puts the court at odds with a majority of Americans who favored preserving Roe, according to opinion polls.

Alito, in the final opinion issued Friday, wrote that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion, were wrong the day they were decided and must be overturned.