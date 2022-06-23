Supreme Court strikes down a New York gun restriction law amid national debate on firearms

John Yang:

The justices split along ideological lines, the six conservatives in the majority, the three liberals dissenting.

The decision turned on the New York law's requirement that gun owners demonstrate a special need to get a permit to carry the weapon in public. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the majority opinion: "We know of no other constitutional right that an individual may exercise only after demonstrating to government officers some special need."

The court said states could still ban guns in places like schools and government buildings and restrict carrying a handgun based on objective standards like background checks and training.

In addition, the court established a new test for determining whether gun legislation is constitutional.

Marcia Coyle is chief Washington correspondent for "The National Law Journal."

Marcia Coyle, "The National Law Journal": The court now says, going forward, what's most important is history, history under the Constitution surrounding the Second Amendment. Government will have to show that the regulation that they want to enact or have enacted is consistent with the historical tradition of the nation's regulation of firearms.