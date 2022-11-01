WATCH LIVE: Pentagon holds news briefing as Russia claims success of ‘massive strike’ on Ukraine

The Pentagon will hold a news briefing Tuesday as Russia claims success of ‘massive strike‘ on Ukraine.

The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above.

The Russian military claimed that a “massive strike with high-precision, long-range air- and sea-based weapons” on Monday has “significantly hampered” Ukrainian military transport and production.

Speaking in Moscow on Tuesday, Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the “control of the Ukrainian military units and their logistics support was significantly disrupted.”

Konashenkov claimed that Ukraine “continues provocations in order to create a threat of a man-made disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant” and that Ukraine had fired more than 20 shells at the outskirts of Enerhodar.

“The radiation situation in the area of the nuclear power plant remains normal” said Konashenkov.

These claims could not be independently verified.