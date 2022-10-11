News Wrap: Biden reevaluating relations with Saudi Arabia after oil production cut

Audio

In our news wrap Tuesday, the White House confirmed President Biden is reevaluating relations with Saudi Arabia after OPEC cut oil production, the Supreme Court heard arguments on requirements that pork sold in California must meet animal cruelty standards regardless of its origin, prosecutors in Maryland dropped all charges against Adnan Syed whose murder case was chronicled in "Serial."

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: