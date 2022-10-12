U.S. reevaluates relationship with Saudi Arabia over cut in oil production

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Nick Schifrin
Relations between the White House and Saudi Arabia's ruling royal family are at a low point, and may be set to dive even lower. From President Biden's fighting words on the campaign trail to recent Saudi-led cuts in global oil supplies, the status of the more than 75-year-old alliance is troubled. Many in the administration and on Capitol Hill want a reset. Nick Schifrin reports.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
