WATCH LIVE: Trump addresses jobs, economy in Labor Day news conference

Politics

President Donald Trump plans to hold an afternoon news conference on Labor Day from the White House. The president tweeted that he’ll address jobs and the economy.

Trump is expected to speak at 1 p.m. ET today. Watch the president’s remarks in the player above.

Biden is leading Trump by 6 percentage points in the latest CBS News-YouGov poll released Sunday, though 4 percent of voters also said they were unsure which candidate they’d choose. Both candidates visited Kenosha last week, where protests over a police shooting of a Black man also sparked a separate fatal shooting of two men by a 17-year-old white teen. The poll showed that close to half of registered voters felt Trump was trying to encouraging fighting around the protests rather than to calm the situation down.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Joshua Barajas is the arts editor for the NewsHour. He can be reached at jbarajas@newshour.org.

@Josh_Barrage

