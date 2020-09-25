WATCH LIVE: Trump courts Latino voters ahead of first debate with Biden

President Donald Trump courted Hispanic voters and looked ahead to the first presidential debate with opponent Joe Biden next week as he spoke at an evening rally in Jacksonville, Florida.

Watch Trump’s roundtable remarks live in the video player above at 11 a.m. ET.

Trump has a heavy travel schedule as he tries to catch Biden, who has been polling well in a number of all-important battleground states.

Trump is scheduled to court Latino voters at a roundtable in Doral on Friday. Then he’ll fly to Atlanta, Georgia, to deliver a speech on black economic empowerment. He’ll end the day with another rally in Newport News, Virginia.

“The Republican Party is the party of jobs, safety and freedom, and we will ensure that America never becomes a socialist or communist country,” Trump told the audience.

Trump has devoted plenty of time to questioning the former vice president’s stamina and mental acuity by calling him “Sleepy Joe,” and suggesting Biden take a drug test before facing off against Trump on the debate stage.

Thursday evening, he returned to a familiar refrain by attacking Biden personally and mocking him as “low-energy.”

But he said he thought Biden would do fine on the debate stage, and then mocked the Democratic standard bearer one more time.

“He’s going to do fine. They’ll give him a big shot of something and he’ll go out there. He’ll have a lot of energy. He’ll have energy,” Trump said.

“He’ll be like Superman for about fifteen minutes.”