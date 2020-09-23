WATCH LIVE: Trump discusses social media accountability with state attorneys general

President Donald Trump will host a meeting with state attorneys general at the White House on Wednesday where he is expected to discuss removing liability protections for social media services.

The meeting is expected to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice proposed legislation to make changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act that would narrow the protections for internet platforms that host third-party information.

The changes, among other things, would seek to remove immunity for platforms that “purposely solicit and facilitate harmful criminal activity.” It would also allow platforms to face civil lawsuits for offenses involving child sexual abuse, terrorism and cyberstalking.