Battle for Iowa heats up over rural issues

Andrew Batt:

The short answer is yes, all of those things play out.

Some of them are are a bigger focus in maybe a specific congressional district, but none, none of these issues escapes COVID right now. I mean, it's impacting the lives of anywhere there's where there's kids that want to go to school or, or the adults that want to get back to the regular daily lives.

You know, I was often framed and what are the issues that impact the rural parts of the state, what would impacts agriculture? And those are our big issues and have been for many years now in the Trump administration. The real focus in the last few weeks has been issues pertaining to ethanol. And just in the last couple days here, President Trump traveled to the neighboring state of Wisconsin to promise more money, more money for an agriculture and farm sector that has been sent a lot of money in recent years.